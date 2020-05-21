Coronavirus brings surge in domestic violence reports

The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Itzik Shmuli cautions that "the coronavirus is bringing with it a tsunami of burning social challenges."

''A sharp surge in the number of domestic violence reports indicates the magnitude of the challenge we face. Any delay in allocating additional funds to address this issue may cost us human lives. I urge anyone who needs help to contact the Social Welfare office 118 call center, which provides professional assistance by experienced social workers. "