Amb. Friedman's 4th Jerusalem Day in Israel, looks forward to 2021

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman wished "Happy Jerusalem Day" to the citizens of Israel and mentioned the fact that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel 3,000 years ago during King David.

"Happy Jerusalem Day," Ambassador Friedman said, "This is the fourth time that I have the privilege of celebrating Jerusalem Day as US Ambassador to Israel."

"The first opportunity came shortly after we arrived here, in 2017. It was the 50th anniversary of the unification of Jerusalem. We participated in a wonderful celebration at the Jaffa Gate alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin," he added.

"On this day, we are all Jerusalemites, and thank God we were privileged to witness the reconstruction of this ancient city established by King David about 3000 years ago and which was the capital of Israel," he said.

Via Twitter he wrote: ''I look forward to celebrating this big day next year with crowds of people. Praying for good health and ending the corona epidemic around the world.''