19:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Number of Covid-19 patients in Israel drops to 2,680 The number of coronavirus patients in Israel has delclined to 2,680 individuals. 36 patients are in serious condition. 279 have died and 13,724 have recovered from the virus.