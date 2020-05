19:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 United States ambassador to Israel tweets Jerusalem Day greetings The Unites Staes ambassador to Israel David Friedman has sent out the following tweet: "Wishing everyone a very happy Yom Yerushalayim - Jerusalem Day. Looking forward to celebrating this great day next year with large crowds and festivities. Praying for good health and an end to COVID-19 throughout the world." ► ◄ Last Briefs