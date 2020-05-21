|
19:27
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
PM: 'I want Yamina, additional religious ministers in the government'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a greeting to the large gathering at the religious-Zionist Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva that marked Jerusalem Day celebrations. He hinted in his greeting that he hoped the right-wing Yamina party would join the government.
"The national unity government we set up earlier this week has quite a few Likud ministers and more than a few religious ministers, but I want additional religious ministers in the government," Netanyahu wrote.
