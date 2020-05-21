|
Communications MInister: 'Cooperation with PA benefits both sides'
Communications Minister Yoaz Handel of the Blue and White party responded to Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, who has threatened to cancel all agreements with Israel and the United States.
"The State of Israel will make decisions based on its interests, including a main interest of strengthening its settlements and the Jordan Valley. Cooperation with the PA (Palestinian Authority) is in the interests of both sides," Hendel said.
