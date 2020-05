18:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 'Good atmosphere' during Netanyahu-Gantz meeting A meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ended. A joint statement by their Likud and Blue and White representatives reads: "The meeting was held in a good atmosphere and dealt with the discussion of various issues on the minds of Israeli citizens in preparation for next week's cabinet meeting." ► ◄ Last Briefs