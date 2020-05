18:48 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 119 new immirgrants arrrive from Ethiopia 119 new immigrants from Ethiopia realized their dream of making aliyah to Israel. They were welcomed at Ben Gurion Airport by Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata, who is also Ethiopian born, and Jewish Agency chairman Yitzchak Herzog. ► ◄ Last Briefs