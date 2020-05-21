18:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 No customs duty tax on imported butter benefits citizens Finance Minister Israel Katz decided to continue importing butter without a customs duty tax despite the request of Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster. Katz has said that this policy will create competition in the dairy industry with the aim of reducing prices of dairy products and lowering the cost of living for Israeli citizens, many of whom are struggling financially due to the coronavirus crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs