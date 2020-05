18:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 EU condemns Iran's threats against Israel European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has issued the following statement on Twitter: "I condemn in the strongest possible terms the call by the Iranian Supreme Leader to fight Israel. This is a threat to international peace and security. The security of Israel is of paramount importance and the EU will stand by its side." ► ◄ Last Briefs