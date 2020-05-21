'If Waqf opens Temple Mount to Muslims, Jews can go there too'

After a court ruling that gave the Waqf (Islamic authority over Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem) the final say in permitting Muslims to worship at Muslim holy sites on the Temple Mount, the court has ruled that Jews will also be allowed unfettered access to the Temple Mount as soon as Muslims begin to pray there.

Itamar Ben Gvir, an attorney who represents Temple Mount acitvists, stated, "I regret that the court folded and surrendered to the Waqf but we have one consolation -- that the court also had to admit that if you let thousands of Arabs in there is no reason not to allow Jews to enter.

This is good news on Jerusalem Day but I hope we get to the point where the State of Israel truly demonstrates sovereignty over the Temple Mount and we can all declare that (in the words of Rabbi Goren on the day the IDF took the Temple Mount during the Six-Day War) 'The Temple Mount is in our hands.'"