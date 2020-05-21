Knesset member Boaz Toporovsky of the Yesh Atid (There is a Future) left-wing party, referring to the Prime Minister's upcoming trial, stated that "I want to replace Netanyahu, not humiliate him."

"On Sunday, Prime Minister Netanyahu will report to court at the opening his trial," the MK wrote on Twitter. "I accept and respect the court's decision that he must be present at the hearing, but believe that a reverse decision would also have been appropriate.

"The fervor of many to see Benjamin Netanyahu's humiliation as he sits on the bench of the defendants hurts me," he added.