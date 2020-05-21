Ministry of Transportation staff in tears as Smotrich departs

Ministry of Transportation office staff were in tears as Betzalel Smotrich departed with the swearing-in of the new government. "I do not know what happened faster, your infatuation with the office or the infatuation of all the office workers in you," said Transport Ministry director general Karen Turner-Eyal, who was not appointed by Smotrich, but was overflowing with compliments on the personal virtues and professional accomplishments of the outgoing minister.

"The public in Israel got to know another Smotrich. Both left and right could not remain indifferent to the meteor that occupied the Ministry of Transportation." Turner-Eyal remarked. "You ruined your previous image," she jokingly concluded.