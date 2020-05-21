|
16:17
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
'Not wars, crises, or pandemics can stop Jerusalem celebrations'
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz and deputy mayor of Jerusalem Chagit Moshe have issued the following joint statement in celebration of Jerusalem Day:
"We are celebrating fifty-three years of the union of the wonderful city of Jerusalem with the traditional flag dance.
Fifty-three years of wars, intifadas, national crises and, unfortunately, now epidemics too will not stop us from rejoicing in the joy of Jerusalem, the united city. "
Last Briefs