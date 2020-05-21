16:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Hungarian FM agrees with Ashkenazi on national identity protection Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has congratulated Gabi Ashkenazi on his appointment as foreign minister, citing their agreement on preservation of national identity through strict monitoring of infiltration across their countries' borders. Hungary is concerned with infiltration of its borders by citizens of Muslim countries while Israel is battling a similar phenomenon of infiltration by citizens from African nations. ► ◄ Last Briefs