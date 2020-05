15:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Dollar and Euro strengthened On the foreign exchange market, the dollar was strengthened today and is now equal to 3.514 shekels while the Euro is worth 3.8634 shekels. ► ◄ Last Briefs