15:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 'Anti-racism office': A7 article about 'Arab' is stereotyping Read more Gov't office calls on Arutz Sheva to change article referencing 'Arab' arsonist. Following outcry, office clarifies request was nonbinding. ► ◄ Last Briefs