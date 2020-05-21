15:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Hungarian Foreign Minister vows support for Israel in all int'l forums Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has vowed to support Israel in the United Nations and all other international forums, citing a common interest of the two countries in preventing unlawful entry of infiltrators across their borders. This pledge comes in the wake of false accusations of the ICC (International Criminal Court) in the Hague regarding commission of war crimes by the IDF. ► ◄ Last Briefs