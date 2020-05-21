|
15:11
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
Websites attacked have common host site; Jerusalem Day timing at work
The National Cyber Security Authority has revealed that all the websites targeted in today's Iranian cyber attack have the same host site. The attack came before Jerusalem Day, beginning this evening, that celebrates the unification of Jerusalem during the Six-Day War of 1967. Such Internet disruptions on this date are an annual practice of the Iranian regime.
Those with websites are advised to utilize host sites that are resistant to such cyber attacks.
