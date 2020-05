14:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Bank of Israel Technology Division Director announces ending position Bank of Israel Technology Division Director Avner Ziv announced to the Bank of Israel Governor his decision to terminate his position as a member of the Bank's management and as technology division manager at the end of August 2020, after five years in office. ► ◄ Last Briefs