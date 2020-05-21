|
'Don't click on links on hacked websites,' Cyber Institute warns
The National Cyber Institute has issued an announcement related to the multiple instances of hacking reported today, mostly of the websites of Zionist or perceived Zionist institutions. Hundreds of websites were attacked by presumed Iranian attackers.
"The issue is being dealt with. We recommend that people refrain from clicking on links on affected websites," the statement read.
