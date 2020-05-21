|
13:44
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
Justice Minister meets with head of Bar Association
This morning, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Head of the Bar Association, Avi Himi, met for the first time since Nissenkorn took office.
Among the matters discussed were the challenges facing the judicial system during the coronavirus epidemic. The two agreed to continue their cooperation on all matters concerning the protection of democratic process and the rule of law, as well as to work together to enhance public confidence in the legal system.
