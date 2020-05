13:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 PM & Alternate PM to meet to 'calm tensions in coalition' According to a report in Channel 13 News, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz are set to meet later this afternoon, in an attempt to reduce the tension between coalition members. ► ◄ Last Briefs