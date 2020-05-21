Registration open for 2nd payout to self-employed

The Israel Tax Authority website has opened registration for people wishing to submit a request for the second payout to the self-employed as well as employees who have partial ownership of their companies.

The request can be submitted via an online form on the Tax Authority's website, and the grant should be deposited directly into the applicants' bank accounts within just a few days.

The Tax Authority has sent out SMS messages to potential applicants who were identified from a list of relevant people that was obtained from Social Security.

222,590 people were approved to receive a special grant for the self-employed in the first round of payment, and a total of NIS 872,734,757 was paid out.