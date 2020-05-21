Yitzhar yeshiva website hacked by Iranians

Another website has been hacked by suspected Iranian attackers - this time, that of Yeshivat Roeh Yisrael in Yitzhar. The yeshiva is headed by Yitzhar's rabbi, Rav David Dudkevich.

In a statement, the yeshiva responded: "In recent days, we have merited to toil in the learning of Torah ... in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines. Our website helps us to keep in touch during this period of distancing, but neither the coronavirus nor the Iranians will manage to disconnect us from one another."