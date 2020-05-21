|
11:42
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
Regavim's website hacked, one of hundreds attacked by Iranian agents
The website of the Regavim organization, whose focus is preservation of the land of the State of Israel in Jewish hands, has been hacked by Iranian agents as part of a concentrated effort by the Iranian regime to break into hundreds of Israeli sites.
Regavim's director stated, "We hope that the website will be back online very soon. Meanwhile, we will continue to work for the preservation of the land, and we will update people via social media."
Last Briefs