Zionist organization's website hacked

Ne'emanei Torah Va'Avodah, a religious-Zionist movement that seeks to return Religious Zionism to its roots, announced this morning that a large number of people trying to access their site had received a message asking them to activate their computer's camera.

The website appears to have been attacked by hackers from an Arab state, and there are grounds for assuming that Iran is behind the attacks.

"Be prepared for a big surprise," the website announces when it opens, following by a request for the visitor to permit the site to access his webcam.

In addition, a video placed on the site's homepage carries the caption, "The countdown to Israel's destruction has already begun."

"Other Zionist websites have also been attacked recently," the movement's director, Shmuel Shetach said, "and we are currently in the process of resolving the issue."