11:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: 'Hezbollah not terror organization; it fights terror' Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: Russia sees Hezbollah as organization that fights terror, not a terror organization.