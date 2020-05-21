PM's attorney: Threats made on Attorney-General unacceptable

Attorney Navot Tel-Tzur, who will be representing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in his upcoming corruption trial, has stated that the threats made on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit are unacceptable, in his opinion, and that the atmosphere is not good and there is no one who can be relied upon to deal with the situation in a mature manner.

His comments come in response to a statement made by a close confidante of Minister Dudi Amsalem, who said in an interview with Galei Zahal, in reference to his recordings in the Harpaz affair: "Based on what we have heard, there is no doubt that he is guilty. We have to check what's going on here."

Also commenting on the issue was Justice Minister Nissenkorn, who insisted that he had full confidence in the Attorney-General and that while constructive criticism was permitted, unrestrained attacks on public servants crossed a red line.