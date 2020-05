10:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Justice Minister: 'I have full confidence in the Attorney-General' Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn has reiterated his support for the Attorney-General, writing on Twitter, "I want to make this perfectly clear: The Attorney-General has my full confidence. Government ministers are permitted to make constructive criticism, but unrestrained attacks cross a red line." ► ◄ Last Briefs