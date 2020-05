10:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Preschool assistant contracts Covid-19, staff and children isolated A preschool assistant in a special-ed preschool in Bnei Brak has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The entire staff and the children have been sent into quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs