Woman injured in Modi'in when vehicle overturned

A woman in her forties has sustained moderate injuries after the vehicle she was driving overturned on Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard in Modi'in.

Head of the Modi'in branch of United Hatzalah Avi Deblinger stated: "This was an incident in which a vehicle flipped over. United Hatzalah provided her with first aid at the scene of the accident, working together with fire fighters due to the nature of the crash."