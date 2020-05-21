Yamina MK criticizes Agric. Minister for request to cap butter imports

MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) has criticized a request made by the new Agriculture Minister, Alon Schuster, to restore the caps on importing butter and cancel the import exemptions.

"In honor of the upcoming Shavuot holiday, the Agriculture Minister has decided to give a holiday gift to his friends, the butter producers, at the expense of Israeli citizens," Kahane said. "The minister wants to cancel the exemptions on imports and restore the restrictions, something that is certain to cause an increase in the price of butter. I hope people have already stocked up on butter, because it's going to be in short supply very soon..."