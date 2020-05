10:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Coronavirus in Rehovot hostel sends 30 into isolation 27 hostel residents and three staff workers have gone into isolation after a staff member at a hostel in Rehovot was diagnosed with coronavirus, Kan News reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs