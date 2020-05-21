Former ISA head defends conduct during Duma interrogations

Interviewed on Galei Zahal, former head of the ISA (Shabak) Yoram Cohen discussed the latest developments in the Duma arson case. Cohen was head of the ISA when Amiram ben Uliel as well as another suspect in the case was interrogated by the ISA. This week, ben Uliel was found guilty of murder.

"We had to defuse the ticking time bomb," Cohen said. "We did what we had to do in order to prevent bloodshed on both sides."

The ISA was widely criticized at the time for its admitted use of torture to force confessions from ben Uliel and his alleged 17-year-old accomplice.