Yamina: We're not allied with Yisrael Beytenu

In the wake of reports that the Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina parties have joined forces in the opposition in order to form a counterweight to the influence of the predominantly Arab Joint List, Yamina officials have clarified that they have not made an actual alliance with Yisrael Beytenu.

"Yisrael Beytenu has become the symbol of hatred of Judaism and of religious and haredi Jews, and it is the party that dragged Israel into three successive rounds of elections and prevented the establishment of a right-wing government," their statement reads. "We have absolutely no intention of rewarding them for their actions."