Former ISA head: Sovereignty should only be applied bilaterally

Former head of the ISA (Shabak) Yoram Cohen has publicized his opinion on the government's stated intention to apply sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley in the coming months.

"If we proceed with annexation, then during the first stage I would confine this to the main settlement blocs, and at the same time, transfer parts of Areas A and B to the Palestinians," he told Galei Zahal. "Taking unilateral steps is likely to inflame the security situation in Judea and Samaria as well as our current state of peace with Jordan."