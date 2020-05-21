The IDF is investigating an incident that occurred yesterday, in which a terrorist attempted to fire at an Israeli vehicle traveling on the main road in Huwara near Shechem.

For some reason that is still not understood, the terrorist did not actually succeed in firing. The driver of the vehicle got out of his car and started to chase the terrorist, while firing into the air with his own weapon.

Also in the vehicle were two hitchhikers, one of whom was a fourteen-year-old boy. This morning, Kan Reshet Bet broadcast the phone call he made to the security unit of the Samaria Regional Council.

"They tried to shoot at us in Huwara," the boy can be heard saying. "There's shooting - get here quickly! We're in a car that's stopped in the middle of the road; he ran off, our driver with his gun... we're in the middle of Huwara on our way to Tapuah; get here as quickly as you can! We're two hitchhikers."