MK Zohar: 'I'm pained by the attempts to humiliate the Prime Minister'

Miki Zohar (Likud) has expressed his disappointment at the fact that Prime Minister Netanyahu is being obligated to attend in person the first session of his trial on charges of corruption.

Interviewed by Galei Zahal, he said, "The public can see the ordeal he is undergoing. They have fabricated an entire raft of new allegations of corruption, when everyone knows that he never so much as took a penny that he wasn't entitled to. This is something that many in Israel, and indeed, around the world, are distressed by. This is something entirely unprecedented," he alleged, "and I am pained at the fact that they are humiliating and denigrating the Prime Minister."