08:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20 The Best Exposure For You! Business Owners: Arutz Sheva is our best choice for advertising Read more Now more than ever businesses have started advertising campaigns again. The right audience can make all the difference. ► ◄ Last Briefs