Yamina & Yisrael Beytenu combine forces

According to a report in Kan Reshet Bet, the Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina parties have decided to combine their forces as a counterpoint to the influence of the predominantly Arab Joint List in the opposition.

Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu together comprise 12 seats as opposed to the 15 seats of the Joint List. With this move, the two right-wing parties will attempt to prevent the Joint List from taking any initiatives that are not to their liking, and will also do their best to be appointed to committees on which opposition MKs are permitted to sit. They will likely also bring forward various right-wing proposals that will pull the Likud party back from the opposite direction, such as those related to the application of sovereignty and settlement in Judea and Samaria.

Another reason motivating their decision is that it will force the Yesh Atid party to reckon with their combined political strength. Yesh Atid's leader, Yair Lapid, is head of the opposition.