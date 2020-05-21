Knesset Speaker: We need clear limits on the judiciary

In an interview with Yediot Aharonot that will be published in full tomorrow, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin discusses the controversial issue of judicial activism with regard to the Supreme Court's perceived interference in the workings of the Knesset, and presents his own opinion on the matter.

"The Judges need to reconsider their approach," he says. "There must be clear limits on the judiciary. I will not allow a situation where the judiciary trespasses on the the legislature. The intolerable ease with which they meddle in the workings of the Knesset and give orders to this building as if it was beneath them in some way, is something that I cannot accept. If the Supreme Court decides to intervene on the issue of the Alternate Prime Minister, this will break up the government and drag us into another round of elections."