Jordanian MP: Military option to respond to annexation is a possibility

A Jordanian parliamentarian told a Gaza-based newspaper on Wednesday that the military option to respond to Israel's move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is on the table as far as Jordan is concerned.

Kan 11 News noted that the parliamentarian who gave the interview is known for his extreme positions on Israel and for is many provocations. In the summer of 2017, he invited then-MK Oren Hazan to a wrestling match at the Allenby Crossing, following Hazan's statements about Jordan.