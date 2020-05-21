Former Chief of Staff seeking to go into politics?

A year and a half after completing his term as Chief of Staff and retiring from the IDF, Gadi Eizenkot is hinting, for the first time, that he intends to join politics.

Speaking in an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper, Eizenkot said, "I want to make an impact again. I look at my predecessors – Benny [Gantz], Gabi [Ashkenazi], [Dan] Halutz, [Shaul] Mofaz, Bogie [Ya’alon], and even before that, Barak and Rabin and others. After taking a break and staying in a comfort zone you look at what is happening here, and you want to make a better country and have an influence.”