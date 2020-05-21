Young Israel condemns Tlaib's anti-Israel tweet

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) on Wednesday condemned Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her recent tweet which acknowledged Nakba Day, a day commemorated by Palestinian Arabs to mark what they call the “catastrophe” of the establishment of the State of Israel.

“It is outrageous that a member of the U.S. House of Representatives would issue a public statement in support of an event that is predicated on denying the legitimacy of the State of Israel, which is one of the United States’ staunchest allies,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss.