05:17
Reported
Iyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
Russia offers to mediate between US and PA
Russia has offered to facilitate a meeting in the next few weeks between the US and the Palestinian Authority, Western diplomats briefed on the Russian initiative told Barak Ravid of Channel 13 News on Wednesday.
According to the diplomatic sources, the UN and the EU support the Russian initiative and see it as a way to create a new political process that slows or stops Israel's moves toward application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
