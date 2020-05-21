04:40
  Iyar 27, 5780

Hamas: Our goal is to fight Israel

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Hamas terrorist organization, is calling on the Islamic nation to formulate a comprehensive strategy and plan to combat the great danger which, he says, is threatening Jerusalem and the Palestinian issue.

In a speech in honor of Al-Quds Day, Haniyeh said that "the heart of the overall Islamic strategy must rely on a plan of resistance in all its manifestations, first and foremost the armed military struggle."

