News BriefsIyar 27, 5780 , 21/05/20
IDF: Incident near Huwara investigated as terror attack
The incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Palestinian Arab village of Huwara is being investigated by the IDF as an attempted terrorist attack.
According to evidence in the field, a terrorist pointed a firearm at an Israeli vehicle and tried to shoot at its occupants. The driver of the vehicle, who noticed the threat, began a pursuit of the suspect which included firing in the air.
