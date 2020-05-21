|
01:48
Reported
News Briefs
PA ministers instructed to implement order to halt ties with Israel and US
Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh has instructed his ministers to begin taking practical steps to implement the PA leadership's decision to halt relations between the PA and the US and Israel, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.
The move comes a day after PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced that the PA will no longer honor any agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States, including security-related agreements.
