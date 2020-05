23:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 Iyar 26, 5780 , 20/05/20 'Ethnic cleansing', 'indigenous Palestine'?: A response to Tliab Read more A response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's claims that Israel’s establishment constituted an act of “ethnic cleansing” of “indigenous Palestine.” ► ◄ Last Briefs